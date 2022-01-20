Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,523 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

