Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL stock opened at $490.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.78 and its 200-day moving average is $501.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

