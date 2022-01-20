Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 378.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

RCI stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

