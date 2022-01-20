Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,612 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $618.11 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.