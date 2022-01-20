Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,445 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $244.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

