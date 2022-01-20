Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ATVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 466,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,738,605. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

