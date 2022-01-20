Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.