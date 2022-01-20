Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.97.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

