Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Activision shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King Digital’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues is a concern. Delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is expected to hurt growth prospects. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Continued investment in the digital market is likely to hurt Activision’s profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and the top line. Growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is anticipated to drive the top line growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

