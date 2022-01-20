Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $516.58 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.