Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $84,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

