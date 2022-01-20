Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

