Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,576 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

