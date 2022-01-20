Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,963 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $40.60 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

