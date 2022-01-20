Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Aemetis has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,695 shares of company stock worth $678,722 over the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

