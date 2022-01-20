Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Lowered to €108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

