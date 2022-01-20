Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 14,929 shares of company stock valued at $221,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

