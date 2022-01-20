AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

