AGF Investments Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $464,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $2,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 219.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.62. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

