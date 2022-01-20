AGF Investments Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

