AGF Investments Inc. Has $183,000 Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $28,673,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $28,529,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $8,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $6,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $5,461,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of GTX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

