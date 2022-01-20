AGF Investments Inc. Invests $177,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $147.90 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

