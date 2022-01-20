AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.