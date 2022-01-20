AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

