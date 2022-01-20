agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. Analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

