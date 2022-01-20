Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

