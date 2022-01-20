Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,725. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

