Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.31 ($151.49).

EPA AIR opened at €115.12 ($130.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.36. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

