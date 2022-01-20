Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given New €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

