Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

