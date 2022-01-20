Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
AKUS stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Akouos has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
