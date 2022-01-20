Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Akouos has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

