Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

