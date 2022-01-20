Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,962,080 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $7.10.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

