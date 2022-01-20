Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 511016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.58.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.