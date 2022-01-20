Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $4,755,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.