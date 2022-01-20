Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

