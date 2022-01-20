Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

NYSE AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

