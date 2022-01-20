Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 869,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.