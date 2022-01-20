Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

