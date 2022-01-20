Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,462,129 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $46,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.