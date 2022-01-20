Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,593,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,529,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of MRC Global worth $48,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

