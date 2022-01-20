Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 171.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,351 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $41,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $38,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

