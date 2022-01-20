Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.71 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.16.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

