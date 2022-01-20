Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.71 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $40,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

