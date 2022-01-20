Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.