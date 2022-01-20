Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 211,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Plains GP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

