Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,496 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Camping World were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of CWH opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

