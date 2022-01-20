Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 25,025 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $285.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.33. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

