Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $598.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

