Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.31 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

